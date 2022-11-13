Josh Allen Shoulders Blame After Bills Lose Heartbreaker Vs. Vikings

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was far from his best Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, and the superstar signal-caller ultimately played a major role in Buffalo’s overtime loss.

Allen turned the ball over three times in the 33-30 defeat, arguably the game of the year which featured highlights and improbable plays throughout the second half.

Allen’s second of three turnovers came on a fumble in the end zone as he couldn’t handle a snap under center at the Buffalo 1-yard line with less than one minute remaining. The fumble ultimately was recovered by the Vikings in the end zone, allowing Minnesota to take a 30-27 lead with less than 50 ticks left. Allen responded by leading a game-tying drive with Tyler Bass’ 29-yard field forcing overtime.

Allen’s third of three turnovers, though, an interception with Buffalo at the Minnesota 20-yard line, sealed the game for the Vikings. The Bills signal-caller called it both a bad throw and a bad decision, putting the blame for the defeat on his 6-foot-5, 240-pound shoulders.

“Losing sucks, sucks this way even worse,” Allen told reporters after the game, per the team. “Horrendous second half. I got to be better. We got to be better.”

Allen added: “It’s on me. Can’t have that.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott acknowledged how Buffalo’s four turnovers were the reason the group couldn’t pull it out. Buffalo had a 27-10 lead in the third quarter before a rollercoaster final stretch, which certainly wasn’t met fondly by bettors either.

Allen and the 6-3 Bills fall to third place in the AFC East behind both the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. The New England Patriots, who were on a Week 10 bye, sit in fourth in the competitive division standings.

