Watch Highlights From Vikings-Bills Game Of Year Candidate

The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills played the NFL’s game of the year Sunday, combining for a catalog of insane plays, moments and mistakes.

Minnesota entered the fourth quarter down by 10 points, struggling to defend Buffalo throughout a track meet of a third quarter. The Bills reached the red zone in their first possession of the final stanza, choosing to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the Vikings’ seven-yard line. That’s when the rollercoaster started.

Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen in the end zone, which led to an attempted tackle by the quarterback that looked disastrous for the Bills.

Allen ended up being fine, but the Vikings marched down the field to score a touchdown to make it a one-possession game. The only problem is kicker Greg Joseph missed his extra-point attempt, leaving the score 27-23.

Minnesota’s defense forced a three-and-out from Buffalo and marched down the field once again to reach the red zone. They got their thanks to a catch by Justin Jefferson that rival’s Odell Beckham Jr’s from 2015 as the best in NFL history.

What happened in the red zone following the catch was something Vikings and Bills fans likely won’t soon forget.

The Vikings faced fourth-and-goal from the Bills’ one-yard line, electing to run a Kirk Cousins sneak play that would fall short of the end zone.

Cousins is stopped SHORT of the goal line ?



?: #MINvsBUF on FOX

?: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/uRjde5F169 pic.twitter.com/qHzHxDQKAw — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022

Needing just a few yards to ice the win, Buffalo ran the same play but saw Allen fumble the snap and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks recover the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. It gave the Vikings a 33-30 advantage with 48 seconds remaining.

Have you ever seen anything like this?!



?: #MINvsBUF on FOX

?: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/uRjde5F169 pic.twitter.com/jZKc3LWWMA — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022

Down 33-30, the Bills had just 41 seconds to drive down and kick a field goal to tie the game. With Allen at quarterback, they had little problem doing so, thanks to some help from a questionable call on a Gabe Davis reception that went for 20 yards.

ADINJECT1

Bills kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 29-yard field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime, where Joseph would match him to put the Vikings on top after another incredible play by Jefferson.

Finally getting a chance to possess the ball in OT, Allen and the Bills offense went to work to try and put a dagger in the hearts of Vikings fans everywhere. Peterson, whose interception started the avalanche of incredible plays that made this game so special, stole another one from Allen to seal the win for Minnesota.

With the loss, Buffalo falls to 6-3 and third place in the AFC East.