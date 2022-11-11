Knicks Head Coach Questionably Defends Derrick Rose’s Brutal Start

The New York Knicks and veteran guard Derrick Rose are off to an underwhelming start to the 2022 season, to say the least.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, however, quickly defended the former NBA MVP, Rose, after New York’s 112-85 losing effort versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

“I saw Derrick be very aggressive through the first nine games, so,” Thibodeau told reporters, per SNY video. “I trust Derrick. I know Derrick will play well, so. I don’t want him to lock into, ‘Okay, you didn’t make shots last two games, so.’ You know, just be aggressive, attack. Derrick’s been through everything. He’s been through injuries, MVPs, being cut. He’s been through a million things.”

Nevertheless, the numbers would say otherwise.

In the month of November alone, Rose has recorded a scoring average of three points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 20% from the field and 21.4% from 3-point range. Not to mention, Rose has gotten to the line, last taking a free-throw attempt on Oct. 26 against the Charlotte Hornets.

As Thibodeau hinted, the Knicks were indeed atrocious during their 27-point loss against the Nets. Yet, Rose’s contributions were far from deserving a “played very well” label as Thibodeau suggested.

“I’ve told him this, ‘You’ve played very well,'” Thibodeau said. “You haven’t shot the ball well in the last two games, no one played well in our last game but overall, he’s played very well. So, that was the point I was trying to make to him.”