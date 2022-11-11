MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Aware’ Of Latest Japanese Import

The New York Yankees reportedly are showing interest in 29-year-old outfielder Masataka Yoshida, who is due to be posted by his Japanese team.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on New York’s interest Thursday, indicating the Yankees would like to pair Yoshida with fellow outfielder Aaron Judge.

“I’m aware of him,” general manager Brian Cashman recently told reporters, per Heyman. Heyman spoke to another Yankees source who said the organization is “indeed interested.”

The left-handed batter recorded a .447 on-base percentage in 119 games (508 plate appearances) this season while representing the Orix Buffaloes of the Japan Pacific League. He hit 21 home runs with 88 RBIs and struck out 41 times. During his seven seasons in Japan, Yoshida has a career slash line of .326/.419/.538.

Heyman shared how Yoshida is due to be posted by his Japanese team, and once he is posted, MLB teams will have 45 days to negotiate with him.

Nevertheless, priority No. 1 for the Yankees likely remains locking up Judge, who just hit the open market for the first time.

It’s no certainty Judge will return to the Yankees, though, as one former MLB general manager recently included the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox among potential landing spots if Judge signs elsewhere. Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook view Judge’s landing spots similarly with the Yankees the betting favorite ahead of the Giants, Dodgers, Mets and Boston Red Sox (16-1).