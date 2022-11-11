Dodgers, SP Clayton Kershaw Nearing 1-Year Deal by SportsGrid November 11

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Dodgers are nearing a one-year deal with starting pitcher, and franchise icon, Clayton Kershaw.

Clayton Kershaw and Dodgers nearing one-year deal, source tells @TheAthletic — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 11, 2022

The deal would bring Kershaw back for a 16th season in Dodger Blue. Los Angeles did not extend a qualifying offer to the 34-year-old in an effort to allow Kershaw ample time to decide his future plans. This will be the second consecutive season the future Hall of Famer will play on a one-year deal after signing a $17 million contract with the club last offseason.

Despite battling injuries, Kershaw was as dominant as ever in 2022, posting a 12-3 record with a 2.28 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and a 137:23 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 126.1 innings pitched (28 starts). He was also named the starting pitcher for the NL All-Star team, with the game being played at Dodger Stadium.

Kershaw’s resume consists of an NL MVP Award in 2014, three NL Cy Young Awards (2011, 2012, 2014), and nine All-Star Game appearances.

