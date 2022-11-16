Patriots Injury Report: Jake Bailey Among Limited Before Jets Game

The Patriots’ struggling punter now is dealing with an injury.

Bailey was added to New England’s injury report Wednesday after a back issue limited him in the Patriots’ second practice of Week 11. He was one of six limited participants.

This has not been the season the Patriots were expecting when they signed Bailey to a four-year, $13.5 million contract extension in August. Ten weeks in, the former first-team All-Pro ranks last in both yards per punt (41.2) and net punting average (35.3), with his most recent punt traveling just 7 yards.

The Patriots added insurance at the position earlier this month when they signed veteran Michael Palardy to their practice squad. If Bailey’s injury lingers, they could elevate Palardy to the gameday roster for this Sunday’s AFC East rematch against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. The 30-year-old has spent time with nine different NFL teams and appeared in 72 career games, including all 17 for the Miami Dolphins last season.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, safety Kyle Dugger and linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings also were limited in Wednesday’s practice. Defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell missed practice with an illness.

Parker’s injury limited him to one snap over the Patriots’ last two games. Barmore has missed the last three contests.

Starting left tackle Trent Brown appeared limited during the early portion of practice, not wearing a helmet while reporters were present, but he was not listed on the Patriots’ injury report. Isaiah Wynn notably took reps at left tackle — his primary position during his first four NFL seasons — during the open media period.