Why Devin McCourty Received Surprise Tribute Ahead Of Patriots-Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft made a surprise appearance in the Gillette Stadium media workroom Monday.

The occasion: a major career milestone for safety Devin McCourty.

This Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills will mark the 200th start of McCourty’s NFL career. He’s the 90th player in league history to achieve that feat and just the 24th to do so with a single franchise.

“We don’t usually give personal lauding to anyone,” Kraft said, interrupting McCourty’s weekly news conference. “But special achievements made by special people deserve special recognition.”

Kraft’s address was followed by a video tribute featuring congratulatory messages from several of McCourty’s family members, his high school football coach, ex-Patriots defenders Duron Harmon, Logan Ryan and Vince Wilfork, and special teams captain Matthew Slater, who also was on stage for the presentation.

There also was a video tribute featuring several of McCourty?s family members, his high school coach and a bunch of current and former teammates. pic.twitter.com/FFe4DzgcPx — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 28, 2022

Kraft also presented McCourty with a photo collage featuring one image from each of his 199 games.