Bruins Reportedly Place Veteran Forward Craig Smith On Waivers

The Boston Bruins made a roster move with one of their veterans.

According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, the Bruins reportedly placed 12-year veteran Craig Smith on waivers Sunday. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed the move.

Smith, 33, has struggled for the majority of the season as he’s been in and out of head coach Jim Montgomery’s lineup. In 17 games this season, the forward had just one goal, three assists, and four points while averaging 9:51 minutes in time on ice.

Over his Bruins career, Smith played in 145 games, scoring 30 goals and recording 42 assists as he was unable to come close to the 20-plus goal numbers he had during his time with the Nashville Predators — which he had done five times.

The Bruins signed Smith to a three-year, $9.3 million contract on Oct. 10, 2020. If he clears waivers, Boston will have the choice to release him or assign the forward to the Providence Bruins.

The Black and Gold are back in action Monday as they host the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. NESN’s pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.