Six Takeaways From Patriots’ Crushing Last-Second Loss To Raiders

Mac Jones went just 13-for-31 for 112 yards and misfired on several throws, including one to an open Jonnu Smith that should have resulted in a touchdown. Jones had first-quarter completions of 11 and 13 yards to Smith and 21 yards to rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton, and a third-quarter checkdown to Strong that gained 11. Outside of those, the second-year quarterback didn’t have a pass that gained more than 5 yards until his late bomb to Meyers.

Jones’ best throw of the day — a dime down the left sideline to Nelson Agholor — nearly resulted in a 32-yard pickup, but officials correctly ruled that Agholor did not get both feet down in bounds. Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry both dropped passes on third down.

The Patriots did attack downfield at times, but their game plan again featured a heavy dose of screen passes, which have featured prominently ever since Jones returned from his high ankle sprain in late October.

4. Red-zone ugliness

The Patriots’ offensive issues — from execution to play-calling to poor discipline — were on full display during their lone visit to the Raiders’ red zone. After Meyers drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone to set New England up at the 1-yard line, the following sequence ensued:

— Stevenson stuffed on an inside handoff

— Jones overthrows an open Smith in the end zone

— Jones hits Meyers for an over-the-shoulder touchdown, but it’s negated because the Patriots called timeout before the snap

— Cornerback Amik Robertson (whom the Patriots repeatedly targeted throughout the game) breaks up a pass to Agholor

— Patriots call a second timeout

— Jones crosses the goal line on a QB sneak but snaps the ball before Smith was set, resulting in a false start

— Patriots settle for a chip-shot field goal

On three of those plays, the Patriots did not have a viable rushing threat in the backfield — a questionable decision mere feet from the end zone. On two, they had cornerback/wide receiver Marcus Jones lined up at running back. On the other, they had Stevenson aligned behind Jones but motioned him out.

5. Special teams breakdown proves costly

The Patriots looked poised to enter halftime down just 10-3 — a manageable deficit, especially since they’d be receiving the second-half kickoff. But with 35 seconds remaining in the half, linebacker Malcolm Koonce shot past Jabrill Peppers and Adrian Phillips to block a Michael Palardy punt, giving the Raiders possession deep in Patriots territory.

The blunder was the result of some sort of miscommunication, as Peppers was turned away from the defense and gesturing to Phillips as long snapper Joe Cardon snapped the ball.

.@thekoonce_ was too quick ?



Blocked punt!!



? FOX pic.twitter.com/xJPwrlK2WH — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 18, 2022

The Patriots then committed defensive penalties on back-to-back plays — illegal contact on Jonathan Jones and holding on Peppers — before Hollins beat Bryant for a 5-yard touchdown that put Vegas ahead 17-3.