Celtics’ Damon Stoudamire Gives Update On Joe Mazzulla’s Eye Injury

BOSTON — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla will miss his second consecutive game Thursday, but his absence isn’t expected to extend much longer.

Damon Stoudamire, who is filling in for Mazzulla, provided an update on the interim coach prior to the Celtics’ matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden.

“I think everyone here knows Joe. He’s getting better,” Stoudamire said. “We’re just kind of taking it day-to-day. We expect him back soon, but until then it’s just one game, one practice at a time. We expect him to be back for the road trip.”

After capping off a seven-game homestand with the Clippers, the Celtics begin a four-game road trip starting with a tilt versus the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Mazzulla, who took over following Ime Udoka’s suspension for violating team policies and has led Boston to a 25-10 record, was scratched just minutes prior to the Celtics’ matchup with the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. The Celtics are calling his injury an “abrasion to the cornea,” which he reportedly suffered during a pickup game.

Stoudamire also provided a couple of updates on Blake Griffin and Malcolm Brogdon, both of whom will be out against the Clippers with non-COVID illnesses.