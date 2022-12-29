Chargers RB Austin Ekeler Limited in Practice Thursday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (knee) was limited in team practice on Thursday, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

S Derwin James (concussion), RB Austin Ekeler (knee) and FB Zander Horvath (ankle) all limited today. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 29, 2022

Since the start of last season, Ekeler hasn’t missed any of Los Angeles’s 31 regular-season games. That’s incredibly rare for a running back with as much usage as he receives, but this shouldn’t be too much of a concern. The RB1 in fantasy football has been able to practice in a limited capacity over the past two weeks and should be fine for Sunday against the Rams. His practice status on Friday will be worth monitoring, but no panic yet out of those needing a big-time Ekeler performance to seal their fantasy championships.

In 2022, Ekeler has attempted 183 rushes for 759 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in 15 starts. He has also hauled in 99 receptions on 119 targets for 647 yards and five receiving touchdowns on the season. If Ekeler can’t go, it’ll likely be Joshua Kelley’s backfield for the weekend.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

The Los Angeles Chargers are currently 6.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.