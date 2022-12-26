Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Gifts Bucks Loss On Christmas

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 139-118, on Christmas Day at TD Garden.

The Celtics improved to 24-10 while the Bucks fell to 22-11.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Who knows how they did it, but the Celtics had a complete reversal of fortune against the Bucks — putting together their best performance from beyond the arc all month.

After combining to shoot 31.5% from 3-point land in its first 11 games this month, Boston shot an astounding 48.7% from deep — reverting back the ways of a historic pace from October and November.

The Celtics came out hot, connecting on four of their first five shots from range. The Bucks, however, struggled mightily, with Antetokounmpo settling for shots outside of the paint early and often. That bleed over to the rest of the team, with Milwaukee going just 8-for-26 from beyond the arc through three quarters.

Milwaukee was forced to settle for the outside shot in the fourth quarter, trailing by 19 points at one point. Antetokounmpo hit a few shots, but an offensive explosion from Jaylen Brown was enough to essentially seal the game for Boston.