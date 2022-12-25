Watch Jayson Tatum Serve Up Christmas Day Poster On Giannis Antetokounmpo

There are plenty of ways to say Merry Christmas.

“Happy Holidays,” “Feliz Navidad” and “Yuletide Greetings” all do the trick, but Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum decided to go about it another way when he greeted Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on Sunday.

In the second quarter of the Celtics and Bucks’ matchup on Christmas Day, Tatum delivered a poster dunk on Antetokounmpo to bring the TD Garden crowd to its feet.

caught a body ? pic.twitter.com/HxiqyBHAXR — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 25, 2022

It’s not the first time the Celtics have caught a body against the Bucks, with Antetokounmpo being on the wrong side of two Jaylen Brown posters over the last few seasons.

The Celtics took a 62-61 lead into halftime over the Bucks, with Tatum registering 19 points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals in 20 minutes. Boston did its best to slow Antetokounmpo down, holding him to 11 points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes.