France Vs. Morocco Live Stream: Watch World Cup Semifinal Game Online, On TV

Wednesday evening’s match in Qatar will be a true battle of David vs. Goliath.

France and Morocco are set to meet with a trip to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on the line. The reigning tournament champions reached the semifinals with knockout-stage wins over Poland and England, while Morocco bolted past Spain and Portugal on its Cinderella run.

The winner will move on to Sunday’s winner-take-all game against Lionel Messi and Argentina, who made easy work of Croatia on Tuesday night.

Here’s how to watch the France-Morocco match online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX