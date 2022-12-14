Enter Bruins 50/50 Raffle For Chance To Win Jackpot Prize

The Boston Bruins Foundation will conduct a 50/50 raffle to raise funds for a designated beneficiary this week.

The raffle is live Wednesday until the start of the third period of the Bruins-Columbus Blue Jackets game Saturday when one winning ticket will be drawn. Fans can buy tickets at TD Garden and online at BostonBruins.com/5050, where they can view more information on prizes, including $100,000 guaranteed.

Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle presented by DraftKings will run through the third period of Bruins-Blue Jackets on Saturday and will support Mass Down Syndrome Congress, whose mission is to ensure individuals with Down syndrome in Massachusetts are valued, included and given the opportunities to pursue fulfilling lives by providing information, networking opportunities and advocacy for people with Down syndrome and their families, educators, health care professionals and the community-at-large.

Fifty percent of the proceeds go toward the beneficiary while the other 50% goes to one lucky winner.