How Mac Jones Feels About Josh McDaniels-To-Matt Patricia Transition

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mac Jones had plenty of praise Thursday for former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who helped turn him into the NFL’s top rookie quarterback last season.

“I think Josh is a great coach, great person,” Jones said after the Patriots’ second practice at the University of Arizona. “Just a really good leader. He really prepared me well last year. He obviously got a chance to coach a football team, and he’s done a great job.”

As the Patriots prepare to face that team, the Las Vegas Raiders, this Sunday, their post-McDaniels offense remains a work in progress. They’ve regressed in nearly every offensive coordinator under new stewards Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, neither of who had experience calling offensive plays and coaching QBs, respectively, before taking over those duties from the departed McDaniels.

New England enters Week 15 ranked 18th in the NFL in points per game and 25th in both expected points added per play and Football Outsiders’ offensive DVOA. With McDaniels overseeing the offense last season, the Patriots ranked sixth in scoring, ninth in DVOA and 10th in EPA/play.

Jones also has not taken the anticipated Year 2 leap, though his play has improved since his midseason return from a high ankle sprain. His apparent frustration with the Patriots’ inconsistent offense has prompted profane on-field outbursts in each of the last two games, which Jones and his coaches called expressions of passion.

“I think Josh was a great coach, and we’ve got great coaches here now, too,” Jones said. “Just have to learn from everybody — whoever’s coaching you, just learn from them. Everybody’s a little different. That’s what I learned at Alabama, (where I) had a bunch of different coordinators but kind of ran the same system. That’s kind of where we’re at here. Just try to learn from everybody and take something away, the good stuff and add it to your bank of things you can do.

“I’m definitely really glad to get the experience with him. Then obviously this year, working through a lot of things, getting the experience with the guys we have and they’ve done a great job. There’s some crossover, but we’re also doing some new stuff too.”