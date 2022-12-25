NBA Rumors: James Harden Considering Offseason Move To This Team

Is an offseason homecoming on the horizon for James Harden?

At the very minimum, it’s a hypothetical that the superstar guard has been thinking about for some time.

A little more than an hour before the 76ers’ Christmas Day matchup with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Harden is “strongly considering” a return to the Houston Rockets this summer. Harden, who signed a two-year deal with Philadelphia in late July, can opt out of his contract after the season and enter free agency. A Rockets reunion is something Harden and his inner circle has been “openly weighing” for “months.”

“Despite forcing his way out of the Rockets in January of 2021, Harden has maintained something of a magnetic pull to Houston, drawn to the community, lifestyle and family there, sources said,” Wojnarowski wrote. “After what would become relatively brief stops in Brooklyn and Philadelphia, a move back to a rebuilding Rockets franchise would effectively represent comfort and familiarity over an immediate championship pursuit.

“For next summer, the Rockets are flush with salary cap space and an appetite to make significant improvement in the standings. Rockets officials will have to evaluate how they believe Harden’s arrival would benefit the development of its young core of talent, including Jalen Green, Jabari Smith, and Kevin Porter Jr., but his stature and talent still make him an attractive proposition.”

Wojnarowski reported the 76ers’ postseason result could be a “telltale factor” for Harden’s impending decision. Philadelphia currently has the ninth-shortest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NBA Finals and it would have to get through the Eastern Conference powerhouses in Boston and Milwaukee in order to reach basketball’s biggest stage. The Sixers also never have advanced past the conference semifinals in the Joel Embiid era.

Latching on with Houston might kill the 33-year-old Harden’s chances of winning a championship for years to come. But if comfort is the 10-time All-Star’s top priority this offseason, it sounds like the Rockets would be his preferred option.