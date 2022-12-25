76ers' James Harden Considering Reunion with the Rockets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

A rolling stone gathers no moss, they say. And don’t confuse James Harden’s beard for the flowerless plant.

After a three-year hiatus, the three-time scoring champ and current Philadelphia 76ers point guard is considering a reunion with one of his former clubs. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden could return to the Houston Rockets if he cannot secure an extension with the Sixers.

ESPN Sources: All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July — if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers: https://t.co/ZqJGIL1ZeP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2022

Harden is set to become a free agent in July, spending the past year and a half with the 76ers. Prior to that, he played 80 games across two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets.

Of course, Harden built his reputation with the Rockets. His career spanned parts of nine seasons in Houston, making All-Star appearances in each campaign.

Harden has been a valuable contributor in Philadelphia this season, leading the team with 10.4 assists per game and ranking third in scoring.

The 76ers are on the road Christmas morning, taking on the New York Knicks, with Philadelphia closing as -2 favorites. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.