NFL Twitter Buries Mac Jones For Tackle Attempt On Chandler Jones

An unbelievably ugly end to the Patriots-Raiders game will not be forgotten anytime soon by the NFL.
With the game tied at 24-24 with seconds left in the game, all New England needed to do was take a knee to head to overtime. Instead, the Patriots decided to lateral the ball as running back Rhamondre Stevenson got it going before Jakobi Meyers’ errant pass to quarterback Mac Jones was caught by Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones and returned to the endzone for a game-winning touchdown, giving the Raiders a 30-24. The decision-making was horrendous but the reactions, as you can imagine, have been priceless.
Much of the humor from the NFL world has been tossed toward Mac, who was left helpless trying to tackle Chandler on the game-ending play.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter.
Brutal. This one is going to be talked about for a long time.
Jones and the Patriots will try to get over their heartbreaking loss on Christmas Eve as they host Joe Burrow and Cincinnati Bengals.