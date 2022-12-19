NFL Twitter Buries Mac Jones For Tackle Attempt On Chandler Jones

An unbelievably ugly end to the Patriots-Raiders game will not be forgotten anytime soon by the NFL.

With the game tied at 24-24 with seconds left in the game, all New England needed to do was take a knee to head to overtime. Instead, the Patriots decided to lateral the ball as running back Rhamondre Stevenson got it going before Jakobi Meyers’ errant pass to quarterback Mac Jones was caught by Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones and returned to the endzone for a game-winning touchdown, giving the Raiders a 30-24. The decision-making was horrendous but the reactions, as you can imagine, have been priceless.

Much of the humor from the NFL world has been tossed toward Mac, who was left helpless trying to tackle Chandler on the game-ending play.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter.

That stiff arm on Mac Jones is hilarious. — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) December 19, 2022

Turns out Mac Jones is about as solid making tackles in the open field as he is throwing the ball more than 5 yards down the field. — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 19, 2022

That stiff arm from Chandler Jones on Mac Jones might be the most direspectful thing I've seen on a football field this year, and I watched live as Jalen Carter did what he did to Jayden Daniels. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) December 19, 2022

Oh no Mac Jones. That replay — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 19, 2022

As expected, Mac Jones not a great tackler. — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) December 19, 2022

Mac Jones trying to tackle Chandler Jones on the TD: pic.twitter.com/9vaXHWNfKv — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 19, 2022

Brutal. This one is going to be talked about for a long time.

Jones and the Patriots will try to get over their heartbreaking loss on Christmas Eve as they host Joe Burrow and Cincinnati Bengals.