Patriots Fans Won’t Believe This Impressive N’Keal Harry Catch Vs. Packers

N’Keal Harry has been known to show off in flashes, and the Chicago Bears wideout did just that Sunday during a Week 13 game against the Green Bay Packers.

And Harry’s incredibly acrobatic reception might have Patriots fans wishing they saw more of those sorts of highlights when the former first-rounder was in New England.

Check it out:

On the play, Harry beat Packers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander on a double move down the sideline and went full-send on a leaping grab for 49 yards. Unfortunately for the Bears, Harry’s catch, which advanced Chicago to the Green bay 28-yard line, didn’t help Chicago extend its then 19-17 lead as a field goal was blocked four plays later.

Harry’s play turned out to be one of the few Bears highlights as Chicago gave up 18 fourth-quarter points in a loss to the Packers.