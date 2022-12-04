MLB Free Agency Rumors: Xander Bogaerts Is This Team’s ‘Top Priority’

Xander Bogaerts reportedly is drawing more interest than any other shortstop available on the open market.

And one team apparently is prepared to make an exceptionally strong run at the superstar free agent.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on Sunday provided an update on Bogaerts, who is one of four marquee shortstops available this Major League Baseball offseason. The longtime MLB insider reported “about nine teams” have expressed interest in Bogaerts, but Nightengale identified a specific club that apparently has sharpened its focus on the two-time World Series champion.

“The Chicago Cubs, who have boldly said they plan to build a contender, significantly raising their payroll, have Bogaerts as their top priority,” Nightengale wrote. “Yet they are also exploring the market for (Carlos) Correa. The Cubs jumped into the Correa sweepstakes late in February before he signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, and opted out after the season.”

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi recently listed Chicago as the “most likely landing spot” for Correa, who might end up earning the richest deal of all the free-agent shortstops. But Nightengale, citing intel from league executives, believes it’s the Dodgers who are the “leading candidate” to sign the 28-year-old.

As for Bogaerts, another team to keep an eye on is Philadelphia. The longtime Red Sox star reportedly has a meeting scheduled with Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies, and the reigning National League champions have a real need at shortstop.