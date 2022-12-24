Patriots Inactives Reaction: Bad News For Defense Vs. Bengals Wideouts

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots again will be shorthanded in the secondary when they welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

Cornerbacks Jalen Mills (groin) and Jack Jones (knee) both will not play against Cincinnati. Mills was ruled out Thursday after not practicing this week. Jones had been listed as questionable entering Saturday.

Those losses create what could be a matchup nightmare for New England. The Patriots will need to defend arguably the NFL’s top receiving trio (Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd) without two of their top three corners.

Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade will be tasked with slowing down the Bengals’ explosive wideouts, all three of whom have more receiving yards this season than any Patriots players.

Chase, Higgins and Boyd also stand 6 feet, 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-2, respectively. All three will have a height advantage over Jonathan Jones (5-10), Marcus Jones (5-8) and Bryant (5-9), and the 6-foot-1 Wade has hardly played this season.

Here is the Patriots’ full list of Week 16 inactives:

WR DeVante Parker

CB Jalen Mills

CB Jack Jones

RB Damien Harris

ST Raleigh Webb

S Joshuah Bledsoe

DT Sam Roberts