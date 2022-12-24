Has Jets QB Zach Wilson Lost his Starting Job? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Zach Wilson may not start in Week 17 for the New York Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has watched Wilson play this season. Wilson was benched earlier this season and then, because of the injury to Mike White, had a chance to redeem himself in the last two games versus the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. Well, that hasn’t happened, as the Jets combined for just 20 points in those games, both at home and both losses. Zach was replaced by Chris Streveler during the game Thursday.

The bigger question that needs to be asked is whether or not Wilson has started his last game for the Jets. If he is medically cleared from his rib fractures, Mike White will be the starter in Week 17 versus the Seattle Seahawks. Who will the QB be next season? White is a free agent.