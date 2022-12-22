Patriots Injury Report: Three Starters Ruled Out For Bengals Game

The Patriots will be shorthanded Saturday afternoon.

New England on Thursday ruled out three starters for its Week 16 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback Jalen Mills will miss their second and third consecutive contests, respectively, while long snapper Joe Cardona will miss a game for the first time in his seven-year career.

The Patriots haven’t started a long snapper other than Cardona since 2014. His streak of 127 consecutive games was the longest on the team.

New England also listed six players as questionable, including running back Damien Harris, cornerback Jack Jones and receivers Tyquan Thornton and Jakobi Meyers.

Here’s the full injury report:

OUT

LS Joe Cardona, Ankle (DNP)

CB Jalen Mills, Groin (DNP)

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

RB Damien Harris, Thigh (LP)

CB Jack Jones, Knee (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones, Chest (LP)

WR Jakobi Meyers, Shoulder (LP)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle (LP)

WR Tyquan Thornton, Knee (LP)