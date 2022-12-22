Biggest Problem For Patriots Offense? This NFL Pundit Has An Opinion

There is no doubt that the New England Patriots’ offense is an issue. But what specifically has led to a season’s worth of problems?

The Patriots have averaged a total of 21.4 points per game, which is 17th in the NFL. Not so bad right? Wrong. New England ranks 23rd in passing yards, 19th in rushing yards and 25th in first down percentage per game. Those are bad numbers no matter which way you slice it. But, again, the question remains what has led to the issues.

ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky seems to have an opinion.

“Predictability,” Orlovsky said on “NFL Live” on Wednesday. “This is the most predictable offense in the NFL right now… Last week this team was under center for 23 snaps. 22 out of those 23 snaps were runs. This is excluding inside the five, so goal line or two-minute drill.

“They were in the gun for 40 (total) snaps, so excluding the two-minute drill, they through the ball 31 out of 34 snaps (from shotgun).”

That’s right, Orlovsky brought the receipts.

For an issue that started relatively early, there has been little done by Matt Patricia and company to remedy the Patriots’ anemic offense. In fact, the entire unit took a ricochet shot when Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph clowned Patricia for his play calling.