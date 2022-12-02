Six Takeaways From Patriots’ Latest Blowout Loss To Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — Clad in their red throwback uniforms, the New England Patriots put on a performance Thursday night that brought back memories of the past.

Of last season, specifically.

For the third consecutive meeting, the Patriots were run over by the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills, losing 24-10 at Gillette Stadium. The 9-3 Bills move into first place in the division (pending the result of Sunday’s Miami Dolphins game) while the 6-6 Patriots continue to fall further behind in the AFC playoff race.

Here are six at-the-whistle takeaways from Thursday’s result:

1. Allen, Diggs impose their will again

Safety Adrian Phillips said this week that the Patriots had their faces kicked in by the Bills in last year’s 47-17 playoff loss. The kicks in this one weren’t as swift or forceful, but they were ruthlessly effective nonetheless.

Buffalo went 9-for-14 on third down, dominated time of possession (38:08 to 21:52) and staged five drives that drained four-plus minutes off the clock, including 14- and 15-play touchdown marches that lasted 7:46 and 8:55, respectively.

Josh Allen didn’t kill the Patriots with scrambles and quarterback runs the way he did in these teams’ previous two meetings, but he made several truly remarkable plays with his arm, including a mind-bending second-quarter touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis while under heavy pressure from linebacker Mack Wilson.