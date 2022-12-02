Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Dispiriting Loss To Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Thursday night once again proved they aren’t in the same class as the Buffalo Bills, suffering an anemic 24-10 loss home loss to their AFC East rival.

New England’s offense bottomed out on a night that saw cornerback Marcus Jones lead the Patriots with 51 receiving yards while providing the only touchdown. That’s right, a rookie cornerback was the most productive player in the Patriots’ passing game.

Sophomore quarterback Mac Jones put on another inscrutable performance. Jones wasn’t good, completing 22 of 36 passes for just 195 yards and one touchdown, but he also faced pressure throughout and got no help from his receivers or coaches. Once again, Jones looked like a quarterback leading an offense with little chance of succeeding.

On the other side, Josh Allen completed 22 of 33 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns while racking up 21 yards on the ground. New England certainly did a better job of limiting Allen — they actually forced three punts! — but, in the end, the Bills offense was able to do whatever it wanted in key situations. Buffalo went 9-of-14 on third downs, excluding kneel-downs, while amassing 22 first downs, with the Patriots going 3-of-12 on third downs (1-of-8 before their final drive) and managing just 14 first downs, four of which came on the final drive.

Consider this: The Patriots offense didn’t run a play in the red zone until the 3:43 mark in the fourth quarter. And when they finally got there, they made it to Buffalo’s 8-yard line before a 13-yard sack took them back outside of the red zone, with the once-promising drive resulting in a meaningless Nick Folk field goal.

Buffalo went 3-for-3 on its red-zone trips. Star receiver Stefon Diggs caught seven balls for 92 yards and a score.

The Patriots dropped to 6-6 with the loss while the Bills improved to 9-3 with the victory. Bill Belichick’s team will look to regroup as it prepares for a Week 14 Monday night matchup with the Cardinals in Arizona.