Sports Fans React As Argentina Bests France In Thrilling World Cup Final

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Argentina might be remembered as the greatest game in the sport’s history.
Superstar Lionel Messi helped lift Argentina to the World Cup title after a 3-3 verdict was decided in penalty kicks. Both teams scored twice in regulation and once in extra time with Argentina never trailing in the 120-plus minute match.
FIFA’s official Twitter account called it “The Best #FIFAWorldCup Final ever,” and it’s tough to argue with that label.
Some of the biggest stars in sports all reacted as Argentina edged France with a 4-2 verdict in penalty kicks. It came after France scored two second-half goals to force overtime and then again in the 118th minute. Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick for France with a penalty kick in the 118th minute following goals in the 80th and 81st minutes.
Sports fans from all over the world had a very similar reaction.
Messi converted on Argentina’s first of four consecutive penalty kicks.
You can watch highlights of the match here.