Sports Fans React As Argentina Bests France In Thrilling World Cup Final

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Argentina might be remembered as the greatest game in the sport’s history.

Superstar Lionel Messi helped lift Argentina to the World Cup title after a 3-3 verdict was decided in penalty kicks. Both teams scored twice in regulation and once in extra time with Argentina never trailing in the 120-plus minute match.

FIFA’s official Twitter account called it “The Best #FIFAWorldCup Final ever,” and it’s tough to argue with that label.

The best #FIFAWorldCup Final ever. — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022

Have you ever seen anything like it!? ? — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022

Some of the biggest stars in sports all reacted as Argentina edged France with a 4-2 verdict in penalty kicks. It came after France scored two second-half goals to force overtime and then again in the 118th minute. Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick for France with a penalty kick in the 118th minute following goals in the 80th and 81st minutes.

Best. World. Cup. Final. Ever. — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) December 18, 2022

Best sporting final I have ever seen in any sport. I am so happy for #Messi? and for the American public that now understand what this game is all about. It?s always been here and many more people are being exposed to it. #FIFAWorldCup — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) December 18, 2022

This gotta be the best World Cup final ever ??? — Myles Garrett (@Flash_Garrett) December 18, 2022

I can?t remember an NBA or NFL final game where 2 all time guys were all time in the same game. This is really something! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 18, 2022

One of the best sporting events I?ve ever seen, from start to finish. Unreal drama. The world?s two best players going head to head. Incredible.



Can?t wait to see it in person in four years. ?? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2022

Without doubt the best @FIFAWorldCup Final ever? and maybe 1966 in the same bracket also!?



What a month of ?? it?s been? Congratulations ?? #WorldCupFinal — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) December 18, 2022

Sports fans from all over the world had a very similar reaction.

Man, I just feel sorry for anyone that doesn?t have Football in their lives ? What amaze World Cup final! — Sanya Rampal (@sanya_rampal94) December 18, 2022

This is the best world cup final i have ever seen — Eddie Zaragoza BLM ?? (@justapunk_kid) December 18, 2022

Football won today. Best final ever. Best world cup ever. Mbappe Hattrick. Messi?s crowning moment. As a neutral. THATS PERFECTION. — Kam #8? (@Culturecams) December 18, 2022

This World Cup game is really going crazy! — Dr. Beverly Crusher (@BedsideMartini) December 18, 2022

Best final ever to exist in World Cup final history #ArgentinaVsFrance #FIFAWorldCup



Qatar really delivered a good World Cup — Der Kaiser (@ConaDhizz) December 18, 2022

THIS IS THE BEST WORLD CUP EVER ? — chukydyk (@chukydyk2) December 18, 2022

Messi converted on Argentina’s first of four consecutive penalty kicks.

