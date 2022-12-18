Watch All Goals From Epic Argentina-France World Cup Final

Soccer fans on Sunday witnessed perhaps the greatest World Cup game ever played.

France and Argentina did battle in a championship matchup for the ages, which saw two of the sport’s greatest players combine for five goals. In the end, it was Lionel Messi and company who emerged victorious in Qatar, outlasting France in penalty kicks after the soccer powerhouses each scored twice in regulation and once in extra time.

No one could have seen the match turning into such a thriller when Argentina scored twice in the first half. Messi and longtime teammate Ángel Di María found the back of the net in the 23rd and 36th minute, respectively, but Kylian Mbappe completely shifted the momentum when he potted two goals in two minutes as regulation time wound down.

It was Mbappe and his Paris Saint-Germain teammate who fittingly did damage in extra time as well, setting the stage for PKs. Argentina benefitted from an Emiliano Martínez save and a France miss, which allowed fourth kicker Gonzalo Montiel to deliver his country its first World Cup championship since 1986.

You can watch all the goals in the videos below.

MESSI PUTS ARGENTINA OUT IN FRONT ??? pic.twitter.com/kZkUvRUXC9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022





OH MY WHAT A GOAL ?



2-0 ARGENTINA ?? pic.twitter.com/rBH0HSCyFJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022





MBAPPE TAKES ONE BACK FOR FRANCE ??



Game. On. ? pic.twitter.com/cbRZEMnOfv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022



MBAPPE ARE YOU SERIOUS?! ?



FRANCE TIES IT pic.twitter.com/qZLzNz3aow — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

ARGENTINA TAKES THE LEAD IN THE 108TH MINUTE ? pic.twitter.com/vqqjaCizBP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

MBAPPE TIES IT AGAIN



3-3 IN THE 117TH MINUTE ? pic.twitter.com/EelVTJMRiI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

ARGENTINA WINS THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP ?? pic.twitter.com/MGXbMdlj2i — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

After the final verdict, sports fans wondered whether the thriller might be the best sporting event ever.