Twitter Erupts In Jim Harbaugh-Broncos Jokes Amid TCU-Michigan Shootout

TCU proved it belonged in the College Football Playoff by going up by as much as 18 points late in the third quarter.

Jim Harbaugh has not had a strong bowl record in his eight-year tenure at Michigan. The program is 1-6 in bowl games under the 59-year-old head coach and have lost five straight, including a Fiesta Bowl loss to the eventual national champion Georgia in last season’s College Football Playoff semifinal.

This year’s Fiesta Bowl appeared to go in the same direction as TCU went up 41-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Michigan was a 7.5-point favorite heading into Saturday’s matchup, and the shocking flow of the game caused Twitter to go into a frenzy.

Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014, and there are growing rumors of his return to the NFL, and many fans linked the Wolverines head coach to teams like the Denver Broncos, who fired Nathaniel Hackett this past week, or the Indianapolis Colts, who he played quarterback for in 1994-1997.

Jim Harbaugh outside the Colts facility Monday morning like: pic.twitter.com/vaEH0cgema — Dustin Brewer (@dstnbrwr) December 31, 2022

Jim Harbaugh checking his phone at halftime for available NFL jobs pic.twitter.com/z5XcLtT5ZB — KP (@KP_Show) December 31, 2022

Jim Harbaugh texting the Broncos to see if they could meet up on signing day. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 31, 2022

New Colts head coach Jim Harbaugh seems distracted today. — Mike Lefko (@MikeLefko) December 31, 2022

Jim Harbaugh coaching like he?s already accepted a job in Denver. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 31, 2022

Michigan cut the deficit to 41-38 at the start of the fourth quarter. But TCU went up 47-38 on the following drive after a Quentin Johnston 76-yard touchdown.