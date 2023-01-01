MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Eric Hosmer Has ‘Promising’ Interest From NL Team

Eric Hosmer’s tenure with the Boston Red Sox was short-lived. However, the first baseman has garnered interest from one National League Central team.

The Chicago Cubs reportedly have been “in talks” with Hosmer, and the interest has been “promising,” according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. This is the second time this month Heyman has linked Hosmer to Chicago. Meanwhile, the Cubs have been active this offseason and landed Dansby Swanson on a $177 million deal — one of the biggest names previously on the market.

As for Hosmer, the former World Series champ is in search of a clean slate.

Hosmer, 33, hasn’t been able to rediscover his stride, which once made him an All-Star. Since he joined the San Diego Padres in 2018 — which he’s still owed $39 million — it’s been a downhill trend. Hosmer’s power has taken a dip with his last 20-plus home run season coming in 2019. Over the last six seasons, Hosmer has netted a -3.6 dWAR through 610 games played.

With the Red Sox, it wasn’t a pretty picture either. Hosmer batted .244/.320/.311 with just 11 base hits in 45 at-bats with Boston. He also notched four RBIs with three doubles in 14 games.

As a result, the Red Sox pulled the trigger and DFA’d Hosmer after they finalized a trade with the Kansas City Royals for pitcher Wyatt Mills. With up-and-coming first baseman Triston Casas having made his debut last season, keeping a far beyond his prime Hosmer would make little to no sense.

Perhaps Hosmer can fill a short-term veteran void for the Cubs. With the Padres set to pay the majority of Hosmer’s remaining salary, taking a flyer wouldn’t be a complete loss for Chicago.