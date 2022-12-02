What Did Patriots’ Mac Jones Say During Viral Sideline Tirade?

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve before, but his sideline tirade during “Thursday Night Football” showcased a new level of frustration.

Jones, as captured on the Amazon broadcast during Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, was seen screaming on the Patriots sideline with many initially believing it to be about the offensive play-calling. Many on social media hypothesized that Jones was screaming at play-caller Matt Patricia in regards to either the New England run game or Patriots quick passing game.

You can watch Jones showing his frustrations here:

Mac Jones is having the time of his life under Matt Patricia pic.twitter.com/u4joRkGxHQ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 2, 2022

The video had more than 1.5 million views less than 90 minutes later.

When speaking to reporters after the 24-10 defeat, Jones indicated he was disappointed in the offense’s quick-pass game given the Patriots trailed by 17 points during much of the fourth quarter.

“Obviously kind of let my emotions get to me,” Jones told reporters. “But we’re kind of playing from behind, what I said was about throwing it deeper than the short game… I felt like we needed chunk plays.”