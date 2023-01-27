Bill O’Brien Explains Why He Returned To Patriots As Coordinator

The New England Patriots on Thursday officially announced the hiring of Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

After finalizing his contract, O’Brien explained why he chose to return to New England more than a decade after his first stint with the Patriots concluded.

“I’ve had a lot of different experiences, but at the end of the day, the opportunity to come back here presented itself, and it was something I couldn’t pass up,” O’Brien said in an interview with the Patriots’ in-house production team. “So I hope maybe I can bring some of those experiences to the table here and help our football team.”

Bill O?Brien returns to New England.



1-on-1 with the new OC. pic.twitter.com/d3dgB2Xvqq — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 27, 2023

O’Brien’s first NFL coaching job was as a Patriots offensive assistant in 2007. He was promoted to wide receivers coach in 2008, then was New England’s QBs coach and offensive play-caller for the next three seasons, receiving the official OC title in 2011.

In 2012, O’Brien left the Patriots to become head coach at Penn State. He then spent six-plus seasons as head coach with the Houston Texans. He came back to New England from Alabama, where he was offensive coordinator under Nick Saban in 2021 and 2022.

“I’m looking forward to getting back and working with Bill (Belichick), working for Bill and doing what’s best for the team,” O’Brien said. “That’s what this place is all about.”