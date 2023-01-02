Bruins Wrap: Jake DeBrusk Lifts Boston To Winter Classic Win Vs. Penguins

BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk and the Bruins improved their point streak to 11 games with 2-1 victory following a tremendous third-period effort in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Monday.

Boston, which is 8-0-3 during those 11 games, now is 29-4-4 on the season. Pittsburgh dropped to 19-12-6 on the campaign.

You can find the box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It certainly wasn’t an offensive onslaught through the first two periods for the Bruins, but a pair of third-period goals off the stick of DeBrusk helped them to a victory.

DeBrusk tied the game on a gutsy effort at 7:46 of the third period before scoring what proved to be the game-winner at 17:36. DeBrusk’s first goal came just seconds after Boston was on a third-period power play, allowing the Black and Gold to build some momentum they went much of the game without. DeBrusk, who appeared a bit hobbled just before the tally after he went down in front of the crease, received a pass from Brad Marchand and stuffed in a low shot past Pittsburgh goaltender Casey DeSmith.

DeBrusk’s second tally was assisted by Taylor Hall and David Krejci. Hall slid a slick feed to DeBrusk for the game-winner.

Hall with the moves, DeBrusk with the finish ? pic.twitter.com/6ZBwRKtRgN — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 2, 2023

DeBrusk also sounded one of two Boston shots off the post in the contest. He did so at 7:40 of the first period before Charlie Coyle did so with less than six minutes remaining in regulation and the score tied 1-all.