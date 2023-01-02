Bruins Wrap: Jake DeBrusk Lifts Boston To Winter Classic Win Vs. Penguins

BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk and the Bruins improved their point streak to 11 games with 2-1 victory following a tremendous third-period effort in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Monday.
Boston, which is 8-0-3 during those 11 games, now is 29-4-4 on the season. Pittsburgh dropped to 19-12-6 on the campaign.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It certainly wasn’t an offensive onslaught through the first two periods for the Bruins, but a pair of third-period goals off the stick of DeBrusk helped them to a victory.
DeBrusk tied the game on a gutsy effort at 7:46 of the third period before scoring what proved to be the game-winner at 17:36. DeBrusk’s first goal came just seconds after Boston was on a third-period power play, allowing the Black and Gold to build some momentum they went much of the game without. DeBrusk, who appeared a bit hobbled just before the tally after he went down in front of the crease, received a pass from Brad Marchand and stuffed in a low shot past Pittsburgh goaltender Casey DeSmith.
DeBrusk’s second tally was assisted by Taylor Hall and David Krejci. Hall slid a slick feed to DeBrusk for the game-winner.
DeBrusk also sounded one of two Boston shots off the post in the contest. He did so at 7:40 of the first period before Charlie Coyle did so with less than six minutes remaining in regulation and the score tied 1-all.
Boston held a 29-26 edge in shots on goal after Pittsburgh held a 14-10 advantage in the category after the first period.
STARS OF THE GAME
— As mentioned, DeBrusk was Boston’s first star of the contest.
— Linus Ullmark contributed his most recent solid performance. Ullmark saved 24 of the first 25 shots he faced while his deflection on a 1-on-1 between Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin and Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy in the first period helped Boston avoid an early deficit.
— Kasperi Kapanen got the Penguins on the board at 8:40 of the second period. The Bruins lost track of Kapanen in front of the net after losing a puck battle on the end boards. Former Bruin Danton Heinen and Jeff Carter earned the assists on the goal.
WAGER WATCH
