Watch Jake DeBrusk Play Hero For Bruins In Winter Classic

DeBrusk scored twice in the third period

45 minutes ago

BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk delivered for the Boston Bruins when they needed it the most against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

The skilled forward potted two third-period goals, including the decisive tally with 2:24 remaining by putting home a rebound off a shot from Taylor Hall.

You can watch DeBrusk net the clutch goal here:

DeBrusk got the Bruins on the board at the 7:46 mark of the third period when he jammed home a goal off an assist from Brad Marchand. Prior to scoring, DeBrusk took a puck to the body off a shot from a teammate. He was down in pain, but got himself up before scoring the gutsy goal.

DeBrusk’s two goals lifted the Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jan Rutta
