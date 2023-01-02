Watch Jake DeBrusk Play Hero For Bruins In Winter Classic

BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk delivered for the Boston Bruins when they needed it the most against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

The skilled forward potted two third-period goals, including the decisive tally with 2:24 remaining by putting home a rebound off a shot from Taylor Hall.

DeBrusk net the clutch goal

DeBrusk got the Bruins on the board at the 7:46 mark of the third period when he jammed home a goal off an assist from Brad Marchand. Prior to scoring, DeBrusk took a puck to the body off a shot from a teammate. He was down in pain, but got himself up before scoring the gutsy goal.