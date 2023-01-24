Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Injury Scare Dooms Comeback Attempt

The Boston Celtics saw their nine-game winning streak snapped Monday night, falling, 113-98, to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center.
The Celtics fell to 35-13 while the Magic improved to 18-29.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Celtics were hit with the injury bug over the weekend, but it appeared they were about to be hit with the injury tank against the Magic.
Just a couple of minutes into the third period, Jayson Tatum intentionally fouled Magic guard Gary Harris and removed himself from the game while grabbing at his side. The MVP-candidate eventually found his way back into the game, allowing Celtics fans to breathe a collective sigh-of-relief in the process.
Boston still found itself dipping deep into the reserves, however, with Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Mfiondu Kabengele all playing crucial minutes in the fourth quarter.
Though that unit, alongside Tatum, kept things interesting for the majority of the period, a late Magic run was just enough to secure a third Orlando victory over Boston this season.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Paulo Banchero is a budding superstar, finishing with 23 points and five rebounds against Boston. He also got to the line nine times, improving his tremendous season average.
— Tatum’s presence completely changed the way Boston played, as the 24-year-old finished with 26 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
— Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds in the Magic win.
WAGER WATCH
Carter opened up the scoring, cashing the first basket prop in which DraftKings Sportsbook gave him +600 odds. The early three netted a +700 payout for those who placed +100 bets.
UP NEXT
The Celtics will wrap up a three-game road trip when they take on the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Tipoff from Miami-Dade Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.