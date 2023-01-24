Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Injury Scare Dooms Comeback Attempt

The Boston Celtics saw their nine-game winning streak snapped Monday night, falling, 113-98, to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center.

The Celtics fell to 35-13 while the Magic improved to 18-29.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics were hit with the injury bug over the weekend, but it appeared they were about to be hit with the injury tank against the Magic.

Just a couple of minutes into the third period, Jayson Tatum intentionally fouled Magic guard Gary Harris and removed himself from the game while grabbing at his side. The MVP-candidate eventually found his way back into the game, allowing Celtics fans to breathe a collective sigh-of-relief in the process.

A look at Jayson Tatum grabbing his right side, and heading into the locker room vs. Magic pic.twitter.com/5gCtz9jhbF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 24, 2023

Boston still found itself dipping deep into the reserves, however, with Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Mfiondu Kabengele all playing crucial minutes in the fourth quarter.