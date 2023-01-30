Cowboys Reportedly Make Major Coaching Change After Playoff Exit

Dallas’ divisional-round playoff loss spelled the end of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s Cowboys tenure.

Moore and the Cowboys mutually agreed after the season to part ways, according to multiple reports Sunday evening.

David Moore of The Dallas Morning News was the first to report Moore’s exit, adding that head coach Mike McCarthy will take over play-calling duties.

“The club and Moore came to what is described as a mutual decision to part ways, and teams around the NFL searching for a coordinator are aware of Moore’s status, multiple people acquainted with the outcome told The Dallas Morning News,” David Moore wrote.

Kellen Moore has been viewed as an up-and-coming head-coaching candidate. He interviewed with the Carolina Panthers last week for the job that ultimately went to Frank Reich. Expect the 34-year-old former NFL quarterback to now become a hot name for the nearly one dozen teams currently seeking new offensive coordinators.

The Cowboys ranked fourth in the NFL in points per game (27.5) and 10th in expected points added per play this season, but quarterback Dak Prescott regressed, finishing tied for the NFL lead with 15 interceptions despite missing five games with an injury. Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier also reportedly is likely to be let go.

Dallas’ season ended last Sunday with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys managed just one touchdown in the game, and Prescott threw two interceptions. McCarthy said Thursday that Moore would be “evaluated” along with the rest of the coaching staff.