Bruins Wrap: Wasted Power Play Opportunities Doom Boston

The Boston Bruins lost their third consecutive game Sunday, suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.
The B’s fell to 38-7-5 on the season with the loss, while the Canes improved to 32-9-8.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins can beat anyone in the National Hockey League, but not when they go 0-for-4 on the power play and register just 25 shots in a game.
As it has been throughout its three-game losing streak, Boston could best be described as disjointed Sunday afternoon. While the Hurricanes were very good, it felt as though the Bruins continuously shot themselves in the foot and wasted away any opportunity that presented itself.
David Pastrnak, in particular, was far from his usual self. On two separate power-play opportunities, Pastrnak was sprung on a breakaway but failed to get a shot off. That’s unacceptable from one of the NHL’s best snipers.
By the time the Bruins did start to put together extended time in the offensive zone, they were already down three goals. That isn’t a recipe for success, even for the best team in the league.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Frederik Andersen was superb when he actually faced shots, making 24 saves on 25 opportunities.
— Sebastian Aho opened up the scoring for the Hurricanes, his seventh tally in four games.
— Pavel Zacha scored another goal for Boston, his fifth in the eight games since signing a contract extension.
UP NEXT
The Bruins will cap off a five-game road trip when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.