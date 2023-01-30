Bruins Wrap: Wasted Power Play Opportunities Doom Boston

The Boston Bruins lost their third consecutive game Sunday, suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

The B’s fell to 38-7-5 on the season with the loss, while the Canes improved to 32-9-8.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins can beat anyone in the National Hockey League, but not when they go 0-for-4 on the power play and register just 25 shots in a game.

As it has been throughout its three-game losing streak, Boston could best be described as disjointed Sunday afternoon. While the Hurricanes were very good, it felt as though the Bruins continuously shot themselves in the foot and wasted away any opportunity that presented itself.

David Pastrnak, in particular, was far from his usual self. On two separate power-play opportunities, Pastrnak was sprung on a breakaway but failed to get a shot off. That’s unacceptable from one of the NHL’s best snipers.

By the time the Bruins did start to put together extended time in the offensive zone, they were already down three goals. That isn’t a recipe for success, even for the best team in the league.