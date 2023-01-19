Following 1,000th Game, David Krejci Continues Point Streak

This was Krejci's 1,001st game with the Bruins

by

31 minutes ago

The Boston Bruins first stop in the Empire State resulted in a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena Wednesday night.

David Krejci was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and delivered an assist on Derek Forbort’s goal in the second period.

The Black and Gold will stay in New York, going from Long Island to Manhattan, to face the Rangers at Madison Square Garden Thursday night.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Live,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

More NHL:

Following 1,000th Game, David Krejci Continues Point Streak
Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron
Previous Article

Bruins Admire Patrice Bergeron For Pushing Through Painful Injury

Picked For You

Related