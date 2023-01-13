Patriots’ Marcus Jones Makes First-Team All-Pro As Punt Returner

Marcus Jones’ terrific rookie season for the Patriots earned him one of the NFL’s highest honors.

New England’s triple-threat cornerback was voted to the Associated Press All-Pro first team as a punt returner after leading the league in punt-return yards (362) and ranking second in punt-return average (12.5) in his first pro season.

The final tally was not close, with Jones receiving 47 of the 50 first-place votes.

The All-Pro rook.



Congratulations to @MarcusJonesocho on being named first team AP All-Pro. pic.twitter.com/k34ctudD2r — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 13, 2023

Jones, who starred in all three phases for the Patriots, became the first NFL player since Deion Sanders to score a touchdown on defense, offense and special teams. His 84-yard game-winning punt-return score against the New York Jets was one of the standout plays of New England’s season.

The diminutive third-round draft pick played a total of 370 snaps on defense, 164 on special teams and 18 on offense and should be an integral part of New England’s future plans.