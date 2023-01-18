Red Sox Rumors: Boston, Adam Duvall Agree To One-Year Deal

Duvall can bring a power bat to Boston

The Red Sox reportedly bolstered their outfield Wednesday morning.

Boston is in agreement on a free-agent contract with nine-year Major League Baseball veteran Adam Duvall, as first reported by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. MassLive’s Chris Cotillo followed up with details of the pact: a one-year, $7 million deal that can be kicked up to $10 million through bonuses.

Duvall is coming off a 2022 campaign with the Braves that ended in late July when he tore the tendon sheath in his left wrist, which required season-ending surgery. But the year prior, Duvall led the National League in RBIs (113) to go along with 38 home runs and helped Atlanta win the World Series.

A 2016 National League All-Star, Duvall eclipsed the 30-home run threshold in three of the four seasons in which he played 100-plus games. So if he manages to stay healthy for the majority of the 2023 campaign, the 34-year-old could provide some serious pop to a Red Sox lineup that needs it after losing Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez earlier in the offseason.

Boston will need to make a corresponding move in order to put Duvall on the 40-man roster. As it stands, Kiké Hernández, Alex Verdugo, Rob Refsnyder, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and newcomer Masataka Yoshida are the outfielders on the Red Sox’s active roster.

