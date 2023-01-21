Shannon Sharpe Involved In Heated Altercation At Lakers-Grizzlies Game

Skip Bayless isn’t the only one testing the patience of Pro Football Hall of Famer and FOX Sports co-host Shannon Sharpe.

On Friday night, during the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sharpe found himself in the middle of a temper-flared exchange that went viral. Sharpe, an avid LeBron James fan, took a few jabs toward members of the Grizzlies before Morant took a final shot ahead of the halftime buzzer, which triggered the reaction. Sharpe and Ja Morant’s father, Tee Morant, jawed back and forth from a distance, separated by a crowd of individuals

Players such as Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams approached Sharpe before security guards stepped in.

Watch the altercation unfold here, courtesy of Memphis News’ Damichael Cole.

After Sharpe was separated from the pile, staff members at Crypto.com Arena escorted him off the floor. Inside the entrance tunnel, Sharpe provided his side of the story.

“They didn’t want this smoke,” Sharpe told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin at halftime. “They do all that talking and I ain’t about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, ‘(expletive)’ me. I said, (expletive)’ you back. He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’ And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t these fools fool you now.”

You never know what to expect courtside at a Lakers game, right?