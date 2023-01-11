Zero Patriots Named To NFL’s Inaugural Player-Voted All-Pro Team

Since 1940, The Associated Press has released an annual NFL All-Pro team, which is voted on by a 50-person panel comprised mostly of media members. Making the list is considered the highest honor for NFL players, more so than Pro Bowl nominations.

This year, the NFLPA decided to switch things up, releasing its own All-Pro list voted on by active players. The inaugural list was released Wednesday morning, and it contains zero members of the New England Patriots.

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes

Running back: Josh Jacobs

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk

Wide receivers: Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams

Tight end: Travis Kelce

Left tackle: Trent Williams

Left guard: Joel Bitonio

Center: Jason Kelce

Right guard: Zack Martin

Right tackle: Lane Johnson

Edge rushers: Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett

Interior defensive linemen: Chris Jones, Aaron Donald

Nose tackle: Dextor Lawrence

Off-ball linebackers: Fred Warner, Roquan Smith

Cornerbacks: Pat Surtain II, Darius Slay

Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick

Strong safety: Derwin James Jr.

Kick returner: Cordarrellee Patterson

Punt returner: KaVontae Turpin

Core special teamers: Jeremy Reaves, Justin Hardee

Kicker: Jason Myers

Punter: Tommy Townsend

Long snapper: Morgan Cox

The NFLPA will release its full list, including players who also received votes, in the near future. The AP will reveal the NFL-recognized All-Pro team Feb. 9. Last season, zero Patriots players made the cut.

As for Patriots snubs on the NFLPA list, edge rusher Matthew Judon, right guard Mike Onwenu and return specialist Marcus Jones probably have the biggest Gripes, but it’s hard to argue with the final product.