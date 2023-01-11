Zero Patriots Named To NFL’s Inaugural Player-Voted All-Pro Team

Since 1940, The Associated Press has released an annual NFL All-Pro team, which is voted on by a 50-person panel comprised mostly of media members. Making the list is considered the highest honor for NFL players, more so than Pro Bowl nominations.
This year, the NFLPA decided to switch things up, releasing its own All-Pro list voted on by active players. The inaugural list was released Wednesday morning, and it contains zero members of the New England Patriots.
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes
Running back: Josh Jacobs
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk
Wide receivers: Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams
Tight end: Travis Kelce
Left tackle: Trent Williams
Left guard: Joel Bitonio
Center: Jason Kelce
Right guard: Zack Martin
Right tackle: Lane Johnson
Edge rushers: Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett
Interior defensive linemen: Chris Jones, Aaron Donald
Nose tackle: Dextor Lawrence
Off-ball linebackers: Fred Warner, Roquan Smith
Cornerbacks: Pat Surtain II, Darius Slay
Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick
Strong safety: Derwin James Jr.
Kick returner: Cordarrellee Patterson
Punt returner: KaVontae Turpin
Core special teamers: Jeremy Reaves, Justin Hardee
Kicker: Jason Myers
Punter: Tommy Townsend
Long snapper: Morgan Cox
- More Patriots coverage from Pats Pulpit
- Matthew Slater believes future is bright for Patriots
- Cole Strange ends season on high note
- Full list of Patriots free agents
The NFLPA will release its full list, including players who also received votes, in the near future. The AP will reveal the NFL-recognized All-Pro team Feb. 9. Last season, zero Patriots players made the cut.
As for Patriots snubs on the NFLPA list, edge rusher Matthew Judon, right guard Mike Onwenu and return specialist Marcus Jones probably have the biggest Gripes, but it’s hard to argue with the final product.