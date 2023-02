New York Islanders face the Boston Bruins for the third and final time this regular season, but this time with Bo Horvat in tow.

The Black and Gold return home on Saturday following a successful two-game road trip to face the Isles at TD Garden.

Horvat has scored 4 points over his six games since being traded to New York.

