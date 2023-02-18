Jake DeBrusk Scores Power-Play Goal In Bruins Return

BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk picked up right where he left off Saturday at TD Garden.

The Bruins forward made his return from injury in his first game since the Winter Classic. Charlie Coyle forced a power-play opportunity for Boston, and DeBrusk scored the game’s opening goal just 2:19 into the game.

Check out the goal against the New York Islanders below:

RIGHT WHERE HE LEFT OFF. pic.twitter.com/2ZUhdrRIAa — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 18, 2023

The goal was DeBrusk’s 17th of the season, with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak providing the assists on the game’s opening score. The assist was the 300th of Pastrnak’s career.

The sixth-year forward had +1300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the game’s first goal scorer, and those who bet $100 on the prop would have been paid $1,400.

Nick Foligno scored at 9:15 in the game to put Boston up, 2-0, over the Islanders in the first period.