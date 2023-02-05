Browns Star Myles Garrett Reportedly Suffers Injury At NFL Pro Bowl

Even with the NFL reformatting its Pro Bowl into a contactless flag football game — well except for Jalen Ramsey decking Tyreek Hill — along with other athletic events, an injury still occurred to one of the league’s biggest defensive stars.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ended up being the unlucky player to come down with an ailment Sunday during the exhibition contest.

Garrett limped off the field at one point and reportedly suffered a dislocated toe, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Pelissero added that X-rays on the injured area came back negative.

That has to be a major relief for the Browns that Garrett didn’t go down with a more significant injury. Cleveland has invested heavily in the 2017 No. 1 overall pick by handing him a five-year, $125 million contract extension in the summer of 2020.

Garrett, who tallied 16 sacks, 60 tackles and two forced fumbles in an underwhelming season for the Browns which saw them finish in last place in the AFC North at 7-10, will have plenty of time to rest up before the start of his seventh NFL season.

But even a minor injury like the one Garrett sustained might scare more players into forgoing the Pro Bowl that gets more and more meaningless each year.