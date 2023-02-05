Jalen Ramsey Decks Tyreek Hill During NFL Pro Bowl Flag Football Game

The NFL turned its Pro Bowl into a flag football game for the first time this year to avoid contact and the potential for injuries.

Looks like Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t get the memo.

In trying to prevent a touchdown at the exhibition event Sunday, Ramsey had a full-on collision with Miami Dolphins standout wide receiver Tyreek Hill at the goal line. It’s not like Ramsey intentionally tried to send Hill tumbling to the ground as the defensive back was going for Davante Adams’ flags before the Las Vegas Raiders wideout lateralled to Hill.

Ramsey’s momentum carried him right into Hill, who went flying. It was a striking physical play, which you can watch here, since something like that was trying to be eliminated from the meaningless contest.

The hit by Ramsey ended up being completely harmless as Hill got up and, to the relief of Dolphins fans, didn’t suffer an injury.

But it just goes to show that no matter what means the NFL goes to in an effort to reduce contact in the Pro Bowl, football players tend to find a way to get in a hit or two.