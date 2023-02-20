Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Reacts To NBA All-Star Game Draft Format

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had never experienced a live NBA All-Star pregame draft.

And the 24-year-old forward had quite the night ahead.

It started when Milwaukee Bucks star and team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo used his first pick to select Jayson Tatum. This, however, did split Tatum from fellow All-Star and Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown who LeBron James selected with his second pick in the reserve round. Nevertheless, Tatum wasn’t any less thrilled when taking in the entire experience itself.

“It was cool,” Tatum said, as seen on TNT’s broadcast Sunday night. “There’s a first time for it live in action so I was curious how it was gonna look.”

It was Tatum’s fourth career All-Star appearance, becoming the youngest Celtic in franchise history to accomplish that feat. He’s played just six seasons in the league since being drafted by Boston in 2017.

“I’m just excited,” Tatum said. “Never take this for granted, being an All-Star — something I dreamed about as a kid.”