Celtics Wrap: Ice-Cold Shooting Dooms Boston Vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics fell rock-hard against the New York Knicks, 109-94, Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Celtics dropped to 44-18 on their season while the Knicks improved to 36-27 with their sixth consecutive victory.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The C’s couldn’t buy an outside shot in the first half and it came back to haunt them.

Boston’s outside game was atrocious to open up the night, shooting just 2-of-19 from beyond the arc in the first half. As one could imagine, this dug the Celtics a pretty hefty divot, trailing the Knicks by as many as 20 points in the second quarter. In fact, Boston was 0-9 when trailing by eight or more points before their road trip finale in the Big Apple.

This positioned the Celtics with a picture-perfect opportunity to spark a come-from-behind run, which never came. Boston continued its repulsive 3-point struggles, finishing 9-of-42 by the final buzzer. And despite some gritty efforts such as Marcus Smart’s third-quarter block on Isaiah Hartenstein or Jayson Tatum’s behind-the-back feed to Malcolm Brogdon right after, Boston couldn’t a second loss to New York on the campaign.

Now 1-2 against the Knicks this season, the Celtics have one final redemption shot set on March 5.