Ex-Patriots QB Ranks Mac Jones As Bottom Tier NFL Signal-Caller

The performances of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during the 2022 season didn’t inspire much confidence.

The 2021 first-round pick regressed in his second season with the Patriots, opening up doubt if Jones will ever emerge as an upper-echelon, or even just above-average, QB in the NFL.

Well, it’s clear that former Patriots signal-caller Matt Cassel believes Jones being discussed in that realm at that moment is far-fetched. And Cassel doesn’t even think it’s close.

Cassel revealed his thoughts on Jones when putting together his way-too-early quarterback power rankings for the 2023 season. He ranked Jones among some of the most mediocre, or worst, starting quarterbacks in the entire league, placing him 25th out of 32 players.

“There were a lot of ups and downs for Mac Jones this past season,” Cassel wrote. “I’m still unsure of what type of quarterback he can be. But we will certainly find out with new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien returning to the New England Patriots this season.”

Jones was only ahead of Jacoby Brissett, Kenny Pickett, Baker Mayfield, Davis Mills, Sam Darnold, Mike White and Desmond Ridder. That’s not a group of names Jones should want to be attached to.

After a solid rookie campaign, Jones’ development this past season was clearly halted with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge presiding over the offense. Jones’ frustrations boiling over didn’t help matters, either.